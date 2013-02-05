Pakistan lost a second injured player on their tour of South Africa when uncapped batsman Haris Sohail was sent home on Tuesday without playing a match.

"Haris has developed a strain in his left ankle and requires four to five weeks to recover so he is returning home," Pakistan Cricket Board official Nadeem Sarwar told Reuters.

The visitors had already lost experienced test opener Taufiq Umar because of a leg injury and his replacement, Imran Farhat has yet to join the squad in South Africa.

South Africa won the first test by 211 runs in Johannesburg. The second match in Cape Town starts on February 14.

