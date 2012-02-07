(recasts with Malik back in)
KARACHI, Feb 7 Pakistan's former captain Shoaib
Malik was dropped from the limited overs squad for the series
against England only to be drafted back into the setup hours
later after a request from captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday.
Malik's struggles on the tours of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
led to his axing from the test squad in the United Arab Emirates
and selectors ignored him once again before Misbah's
intervention.
"On the request of Pakistan team captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, the
national selection committee has agreed to send Malik to join
the squad for the ODI and T20 matches," the Pakistan Cricket
Board statement said.
All-rounder Shahid Afridi meanwhile returned to the one-day
squad after Pakistan completed a 3-0 test whitewash over
England.
Right-handed batsman Hammad Azam, who played the last of his
five one-dayers against Ireland in May 2011, was named in both
the ODI and Twenty20 squads.
The first one-dayer is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Abu Dhabi
and the four-match series will be followed by three Twenty20
Internationals on Feb. 23, 25 and 27.
"We have selected a team that is a blend of experienced and
young players. We have also called up some specialist one-day
and Twenty20 players like Awais Zia and Hammad," chief selector
Mohammad Illyas told Reuters.
"The team has won the test series comprehensively. But
England are a top side and there is more hard work to be done in
the one-day series."
Uncapped Zia, the only new face in the Twenty20 squad, is a
wicketkeeper-opener who was rewarded for scoring heavily in the
format.
Afridi, who has quit test cricket, was confident Pakistan
could replicate their test success against England in the
limited over series.
"I think after the way we swept the test series we are in a
very good position morally and psychologically to also win the
one-day series," Afridi told reporters.
Pakistan one-day squad:
Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez,
Imran Farhat, Younus Khan, Umar Akmal, Asad Shafique, Azhar Ali,
Adnan Akmal, Hammad Azam, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Junaid Khan,
Aizaz Cheema, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.
Twenty 20 squad:
Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez,
Imran Farhat, Ovais Zia, Umar Akmal, Asad Shafique, Adnan Akmal,
Hammad Azam, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Aizaz Cheema,
Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket