KARACHI Pakistani selectors have rested senior players Younis Khan and Umar Gul for the forthcoming one-day series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Batsman Younis and paceman Gul struggled for form during the 3-1 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in June, Gul taking four wickets in five games and Younis scoring 10 runs in three innings.

"They have been rested as we have some tough assignments coming up in the next few months. We want them to be fresh and at their best in coming months," said chief selector Iqbal Qasim.

Younis, 34, has scored 6565 runs in 79 tests at an average of 51.69 while in one-dayers he has scored 6824 runs in 245 matches at an average of 32.18.

Gul, 28, has played 45 tests and 111 ODIs, taking 158 wickets in each format and has been Pakistan's spearhead since Shoaib Akhtar retired last year.

Anwar Ali made the grade and is in line to play his first ODI international while selectors recalled experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal plus all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the 16-man squad.

Kamran was called up by Pakistan for the first time since the 2011 World Cup when the selectors named him and Malik in the Twenty20 squad last month for the series against Australia.

Pakistan play three ODIs against the four-times world champions in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from August 28 followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Dubai.

The Twenty20 World Cup follows in September and October.

Pakistan squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Imran Farhat, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan, Anwar Ali, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.

(Edited by Tom Pilcher)