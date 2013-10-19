KARACHI Oct 19 Pakistan have recalled all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez for their upcoming five match one day series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates.

Misbah-ul-Haq will skipper the 16-member squad for the matches from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11 in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Hafeez returns after being dropped recently for the test series against the South Africans.

Pakistan won the first test in Abu Dhabi by seven wickets on Thursday to end the South African's near two year unbeaten run.

Senior batsman Younis Khan has again not been considered for the one-day series despite being a part of the test squad.

Also dropped from the ODI squad are openers, Khurrum Manzoor, the man of the match in the first test with a hundred, and debutant Shaan Masood who scored 75.

"We are preparing the one-day squad keeping in mind the 2015 World Cup so there are some specialized players we are looking at," a board official said.

The ODI squad includes senior all-rounder, Shahid Afridi and four left arm pacers, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir.

Pakistan squad: Ahmed Shahzad, Nasir Jamshed, Muhammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Umar Amin, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)