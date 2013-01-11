KARACHI Jan 11 Wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and his brothers Adnan and Umar have been axed from the Pakistan squad for the three-test tour of South Africa beginning next month.

Pakistan selectors opted to pick Sarfaraz Ahmed as wicketkeeper for the series which begins on Feb. 1 in Johannesburg.

Chief selector Iqbal Qasim said the squad for the five ODI's and two T20 matches would be announced later.

"That is why we have picked only one wicketkeeper in the touring squad, he said.

The selectors named only four pace bowlers for the tour including the experienced Umar Gul, Junaid Khan and uncapped test bowlers Mohammad Irfan and Ehsan Adil.

"We have kept faith in our spinners as well given their track record," Qasim said referring to the inclusion of left arm spinner Abdur Rehman and off spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Rehman, 32, will make a comeback following a three-month drugs ban for taking cannabis while playing for Somerset in the English county season.

Pakistan squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Younus Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Gul, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Ehsan Adil, Taufiq Umar, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)