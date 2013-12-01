KARACHI Dec 1 Pakistan have included uncapped opener Sharjeel Khan in their squad for this month's Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, but senior players Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq were left out.

Malik and Razzaq, who both returned home early from the recent tour of South Africa due to fitness problems, were overlooked for the series in the United Arab Emirates in favour of left-handed opener Khan.

Left arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar has also been recalled after recovering from an injury problem.

Pakistan play Afghanistan on Dec. 8, followed by two clashes with Sri Lanka on Dec. 11 and 13.

Pakistan squad: Muhammad Hafeez (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shahzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Amin, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Zulfiqar Babar, Bilawal Bhatti, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Anwar Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Haris Sohail. (Editing by Toby Davis)