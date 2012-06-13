Ground workers pull covers over the pitch as the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan stopped due to rain in Colombo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Persistent rain allowed only 14 balls to be bowled in the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Wednesday and the match ended in a no-result.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, lost two wickets for 12 runs off 6.2 overs before heavy rain prevented any play for the rest of the day.

The game suffered two stoppages during Pakistan's short innings, the first after one ball.

When the players returned after 73 minutes Pakistan lost the wickets of openers Mohammad Hafeez for a duck and Azhar Ali for seven.

Hafeez was forced to edge a catch behind the wicket to Kumar Sangakkara when a delivery from Lastih Malinga squared him up.

Nuwan Kulasekara then trapped Azhar for seven although the replays indicated that he was playing outside the line.

Asad Shafiq was unbeaten on five and Misbah-ul-Haq was on nought when the rain returned to end the match.

The five-match series stands at one-all. The fourth one-day international is scheduled in Colombo for Saturday.

