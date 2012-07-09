Ground workers pull carpets as the second day of the third and final test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is delayed due to rain in Pallekele July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KANDY, Sri Lanka Steady rain washed away the first two sessions of second day's play in the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.

After a frantic first day when 13 wickets fell, Sri Lanka were to resume at 44 for three wickets in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 226 but persistent rain cost both the morning and afternoon sessions' play.

Sri Lanka leads the three-match series 1-0.

