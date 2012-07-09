Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
KANDY, Sri Lanka Steady rain washed away the first two sessions of second day's play in the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.
After a frantic first day when 13 wickets fell, Sri Lanka were to resume at 44 for three wickets in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 226 but persistent rain cost both the morning and afternoon sessions' play.
Sri Lanka leads the three-match series 1-0.
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.