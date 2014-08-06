Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (C) celebrates with teammates captain Angelo Mathews (R) and Kaushal Silva (L) after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE Sri Lanka Sri Lanka paceman Dhammika Prasad struck two early blows on the opening morning as Pakistan reached lunch on 59 for three after captain Misbah-ul-Haq had won the toss and opted to bat on Wednesday.

Pakistan went into the break with their two experienced batsmen in Younus Khan (21) and Misbah (nought) at the crease.

Younus was given out on 20 shortly before the lunch break but he successfully challenged the umpire's decision with television replays showing the ball hitting him well above the top of the stumps.

After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, Pakistan lost both openers to Prasad within the first hour of play during which they managed just 22 runs.

Prasad, coming in for the injured Suranga Lakmal, troubled Pakistan's batsmen with his pitched up inswingers.

He had Ahmed Shehzad (four) playing onto a delivery with the team's score on four and later trapped Khurram Manzoor leg before for three to reduce Pakistan to 19 for two.

Prasad had figures of two for 28 at lunch.

Younus joined Azhar Ali in a partnership of 37 before Rangana Herath separated them.

Azhar who had looked confident in his strokeplay, hitting five fours in his score of 30, was bowled by a superb delivery from Herath that beat his bat to kiss the off stump.

Mahela Jayawardene, appearing in his last test series for his country, was given a guard of honour by local school boys holding bats above their heads as the former Sri Lanka captain led the team on to the field.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)