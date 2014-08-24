Aug 24 The second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been advanced by a day to Tuesday and will be held at Hambantota due to heavy rain in Colombo, the Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) said.

Colombo's Premadasa Stadium was to host the day-night match on Wednesday with the third and final ODI on Saturday in Dambulla.

"This decision was taken on a request from the national curator where he had confirmed that the ground will not be fit to play the 2nd ODI in Colombo on the 27th of August 2014," SLC said in a statement.

"Due to the continuous bad weather condition the ground is soggy and the pitch is not in good playing condition since it has been covered for the last few days.

"Three days of sunshine will be needed to bring back the ground to a normal condition."

Fans who bought tickets for the Colombo match can attend the match at Hambantota or claim refund, the board added.

Pakistan won the first ODI at the same venue by four wickets and a ball to spare on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ian Ransom)