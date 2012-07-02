Pakistan's Junaid Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tharanga Paranavitana (L) during the third day of their second test cricket match in Colombo July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Sri Lanka overcame the early loss of opener Tharanga Paranavitana to reach 70 for one wicket at lunch in reply to Pakistan's mammoth first innings total of 551 for six declared on the third day of the second test on Monday.

Paranavitana was dismissed by Junaid Khan for a duck but it did not really affect Tillakaratne Dilshan who showed his usual aggression to hit nine fours in his unbeaten 46 scored off 54 balls at the break.

Kumar Sangakkara was batting with him on 22.

Pakistan achieved an early breakthrough when Junaid Khan had Paranavitana caught at forward short leg in the fourth over of the innings.

The two Pakistan new ball bowlers Junaid and Aizaz Cheema bowled some sharp deliveries beating the bat quite often but did not have much luck against Dilshan who punished anything overpitched or short.

Earlier, Pakistan batted for a further 52 minutes adding 63 runs to their overnight total of 488 for four before declaring.

They lost the wickets of Asad Shafiq (two) run out by a brilliant pick-up and throw by Dilshan who also caught Adnan Akmal's(five) mistimed drive at cover off Rangana Herath.

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq completed his half-century off 62 balls and was unbeaten on 66 having hit five fours.

Abdur Rehman was not out 18.

Herath was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler with three for 164.

Sri Lanka leads the three-test series 1-0.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)