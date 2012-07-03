Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) plays a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide Sri Lanka to 135 for one wicket at lunch on day four, boosting their hopes of avoiding a follow-on in the second test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

After rain had interrupted play on the second and third days, Tuesday's play began half an hour late due to overcast conditions which later gave way to bright sunshine.

Sangakkara, who faced major share of the bowling, was unbeaten on 72 at the break, having faced 110 balls and hitting eight fours while Dilshan was 60 not out which had taken him 112 balls and included nine fours.

Sri Lanka, who resumed at 70 for one in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 551-6 declared, require another 217 runs to avoid follow-on in the rain-hit test.

Both Dilshan and Sangakkara played with a lot of caution hitting only the loose balls.

Dilshan, 46 not out overnight, took his time in completing his half-century which came off 72 balls. He faced 58 balls in the morning session adding 14 runs to his score without reaching the boundary even once.

Sangakkara overtook Dilshan after completing his fifty off 74 balls.

The left-hander got a reprieve at 46 when his thick outside edge off Aizaz Cheema flew to Asad Shafiq at gully but the fielder only managed to get his fingers to it but was unable to hold it.

Shafiq hurt his hand and had to leave the field for treatment.

During his knock, Sangakkara passed 2000 test runs at the Singhalese SC grounds and also became the highest test run-getter against Pakistan surpassing Indian Sunil Gavaskar's aggregate of 2089 runs.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0.

