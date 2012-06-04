KARACHI, June 4 Left-arm pace bowler Sohail Tanvir has been retained in the Pakistan squad for the one-day international series in Sri Lanka.

Tanvir, 27, was part of the Twenty20 squad that played two matches in Sri Lanka and will stay on for the five one-day internationals this month.

"Since Tanvir has performed well in the T20 matches and keeping in mind the team management's request (to keep him) we have decided he should be retained for the ODI series," chief selector Iqbal Qasim said.

Last month, Pakistan selectors launched a policy of separate specialist squads for Twenty20, one-dayers and tests.

Tanvir, who has taken 55 one-day wickets in 43 matches, was initially only picked for the Twenty20 series which ended 1-1 at the weekend.

Eight of the players who took part in the Twenty20 matches will return home while captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Younus Khan, Aizaz Cheema, Imran Farhat, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Hammad Azam will join the one-day squad.

The one-day series begins on Thursday in Pallekele in Kandy.