KARACHI, June 4 Left-arm pace bowler Sohail
Tanvir has been retained in the Pakistan squad for the one-day
international series in Sri Lanka.
Tanvir, 27, was part of the Twenty20 squad that played two
matches in Sri Lanka and will stay on for the five one-day
internationals this month.
"Since Tanvir has performed well in the T20 matches and
keeping in mind the team management's request (to keep him) we
have decided he should be retained for the ODI series," chief
selector Iqbal Qasim said.
Last month, Pakistan selectors launched a policy of separate
specialist squads for Twenty20, one-dayers and tests.
Tanvir, who has taken 55 one-day wickets in 43 matches, was
initially only picked for the Twenty20 series which ended 1-1 at
the weekend.
Eight of the players who took part in the Twenty20 matches
will return home while captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Younus Khan, Aizaz
Cheema, Imran Farhat, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Hammad Azam
will join the one-day squad.
The one-day series begins on Thursday in Pallekele in Kandy.
