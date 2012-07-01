UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
COLOMBO, July 1 Pakistan were 488 for four wickets at tea on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Scores:
Pakistan 488-4 (M. Hafeez 196, Azhar Ali 157, T. Umar 65) v Sri Lanka. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.