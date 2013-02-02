Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa were 73 for no wicket in their second innings at tea on the second day of the first test against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday.
Scores: South Africa 253 and 73/0 (G. Smith 41 not out); Pakistan 49. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.