Ten lowest Pakistan test innings totals after they were dismissed for 49 by South Africa in their first innings on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.
49 v South Africa (Johannesburg) February 2 2013
53 v Australia (Sharjah) October 11 2002
59 v Australia (Sharjah) October 11 2002
62 v Australia (Perth) November 13 1981
72 v England (Birmingham) August 6 2010
72 v Australia (Perth) December 16 2004
74 v England (Lord's, London) August 26 2010
77 v West Indies (Lahore) November 7 1986
80 v England (Nottingham) July 29 2010
87 v England (Lord's, London) June 10 1954
(Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)