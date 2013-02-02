Feb 2 Ten lowest Pakistan test innings totals
after they were dismissed for 49 by South Africa in their first
innings on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers in
Johannesburg on Saturday.
49 v South Africa (Johannesburg) Feb. 2 2013
53 v Australia (Sharjah) Oct. 11 2002
59 v Australia (Sharjah) Oct. 11 2002
62 v Australia (Perth) Nov. 13 1981
72 v England (Birmingham) Aug. 6 2010
72 v Australia (Perth) Dec. 16 2004
74 v England (Lord's, London) Aug. 26 2010
77 v West Indies (Lahore) Nov. 7 1986
80 v England (Nottingham) July 29 2010
87 v England (Lord's, London) June 10 1954
