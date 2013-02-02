Feb 2 Ten lowest Pakistan test innings totals after they were dismissed for 49 by South Africa in their first innings on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday. 49 v South Africa (Johannesburg) Feb. 2 2013 53 v Australia (Sharjah) Oct. 11 2002 59 v Australia (Sharjah) Oct. 11 2002 62 v Australia (Perth) Nov. 13 1981 72 v England (Birmingham) Aug. 6 2010 72 v Australia (Perth) Dec. 16 2004 74 v England (Lord's, London) Aug. 26 2010 77 v West Indies (Lahore) Nov. 7 1986 80 v England (Nottingham) July 29 2010 87 v England (Lord's, London) June 10 1954 (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)