COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in the second match of the three-test cricket series against Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan, who trail the series 1-0 after they lost the first test at Galle by 209 runs, made two changes to their side.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq returned to lead Pakistan after serving a one-match ban for slow-over rate. Mohammad Ayub made way for Misbah while paceman Aizaz Cheema replaced Umar Gul.

Hosts Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged side from the first test.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suraj Randiv, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.