KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 8 Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first in the third test against Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka only need a draw in the final test to seal a 1-0 series win.

The home side made three changes to their side with batsman Dinesh Chandimal, all-rounder Thisara Perera and seamer Dilhara Fernando replacing Tillakaratne Dilshan, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep and spinner Suraj Randiv.

Dilshan pulled out of the team due to family reasons leaving Chandimal to open the batting with Tharanga Paranavitana.

Pakistan made two changes to their side with fast bowlers Umar Gul and Mohammad Sami returning to the side in place of spinner Abdur Rehman and seamer Aizaz Cheema.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Tharanga Paranavitana, Dinesh Chandimal, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dilhara Fernando.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufiq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Umar Gul, Mohammad Sami, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)