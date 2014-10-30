Off-spinner Nathan Lyon removed opener Ahmed Shehzad for Australia's only success of the morning session as Pakistan cruised to 82 for one at lunch on the opening day of the second and final test at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Wicket-keeper Brad Haddin had an earlier chance to dismiss Shehzad on 23 but could not pouch the ball when the charging opener edged a Lyon delivery.

The batsman failed to make the most of his reprieve, however, and was trapped leg before when he tried to play across but missed the line.

Shehzad's 35 included three fours and came off 64 balls.

Mohammad Hafeez (36), Shehzad's partner in a 57-run opening stand, and Azhar Ali (11) will return after the break as Pakistan press for a big first innings total on a dry track with plenty for their spinners.

Encouraged by a dry, cracked track, Australia captain Michael Clarke introduced Lyon in the 13th over and frequently changed field setting to try to upset Pakistan but the hosts looked largely untroubled by their bowlers.

Pakistan retained the same 11 who featured in their 221-run victory in the first test, while Australia made two changes, dumping their two-pronged spin strategy that backfired in Dubai.

Paceman Mitchell Starc came in for left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe, who bled 219 runs for his four wickets in the first test.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who bowls off-spin, replaced number three batsman Alex Doolan after he managed scores of five and zero in Dubai.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)