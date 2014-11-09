Nov 9 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in the first match of their three-test series in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Pakistan retained the same 11 who won the second test against Australia at the same venue earlier this month to secure a 2-0 series victory.

With spin expected to play a major role in the match, New Zealand went into the contest with two spinners -- Ish Sodhi and Mark Craig.

The tourists were relieved that batting mainstay Ross Taylor was able to overcame a calf strain to be fit for the test.

Teams:

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali and Imran Khan.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Brendon McCullum (captain), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, James Neesham, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Mark Craig, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)