Nov 26 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final test against New Zealand in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori makes his return to the test arena as the visitors went with three spinners for the deciding clash. Pakistan lead the series 1-0.

The 35-year-old Vettori, who was drafted into the squad on Tuesday, has not played a test since July 2012 due to lingering injuries. He replaces all-rounder James Neesham in the starting 11 that drew the second test in Dubai.

Opener Mohammad Hafeez returned from injury to replace Taufeeq Umar at the top of the Pakistan batting order while paceman Mohammad Talha came in for Ehsan Adil, who is out with a side strain.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Talha

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Brendon McCullum (captain), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Mark Craig, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)