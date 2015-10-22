DUBAI Oct 22 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and decided to bat in the second test against England in Dubai on Thursday.

England ended a three-test losing streak against Pakistan in drawing the first test in Abu Dhabi, although Cook's men were disappointed not to seal the win. Bad light stopped play when England were 25 runs from victory with six wickets in hand.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, the fastest man to 50 test wickets in Pakistan history, returns to the hosts' line-up after missing the first test with a back injury. Rahat Ali makes way.

England are unchanged, meaning Adil Rashid is retained after his five-wicket haul in the second innings eased the anguish of posting the worst bowling figures by a debutant in test history in the first innings.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq(captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Zulfiqar Babar, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan.

England: Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)