GALLE Sri Lanka Aug 6 Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the first test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka made two changes from the team that drew the second test against South Africa last week with fast bowlers Shaminda Eranga and Dhammika Prasad replacing the injured Suranga Lakmal and Ajantha Mendis.

Pakistan played the same side that beat Sri Lanka in their last test at Sharjah in January.

The start of play was delayed by half an hour due to a wet outfield.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Dhammika Prasad.

Pakistan: Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Talha, Abdur Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.