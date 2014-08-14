COLOMBO Aug 14 - Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first on the opening day of the second test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Sri Lanka made two changes from the side that won the first test at Galle by seven wickets in the two-test series.

Vice captain Lahiru Thirimanne replaced batsman Kithuruwan Vithanage and left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedara took the place of the injured Shaminda Eranga.

Welegedara will be playing his first test in nearly two years. He last played in the Boxing Day test against Australia at Melbourne in 2012.

Pakistan made one change leaving out fast bowler Mohammad Talha for Wahab Riaz.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Chanaka Welegedara, Dhammika Prasad. Pakistan: Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Abdur Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.