Oct 30 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and decided to bat first in the second and final test against Australia on a dry pitch at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan retained the same 11 men who featured in their 221-run victory in the first test, while Australia made two changes, dumping their two-pronged spin strategy that backfired in Dubai.

Paceman Mitchell Starc came in for left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe who bled 219 runs for his four wickets in the Dubai test.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who conceded 220 runs in Dubai for his two wickets, was the lone specialist spinner in the Australian side.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who bowls off-spin, replaced number three batsman Alex Doolan who managed scores of five and zero in Dubai.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Chris Rogers, Steve Smith, Michael Clarke (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Imran Khan. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ian Ransom)