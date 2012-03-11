KARACHI The Bangladesh government are expected to rule this week whether it is safe for their national cricket team to become the first side to tour Pakistan in three years.

A senior Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) official told Reuters on Sunday they had agreed with their Bangladesh counterparts to play three one-day internationals next month but only if the Bangladesh government approved the tour.

"We are hopeful of getting a response from the Bangladesh cricket board this week for the series," chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmad told Reuters.

"The Bangladesh board has agreed to play three ODIs if they get security clearance from their government. We will hold these matches in Karachi and Lahore," Ahmad said.

Pakistan have not hosted matches since March 2009 when militants attacked the visiting Sri Lanka team in Lahore.

Six Pakistani policemen and a van driver were killed in the deadly attack in which five of the Sri Lankan players were also wounded.

A nine member security delegation from Bangladesh led by their board chairman, Mostafa Kamal, visited Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore earlier this month to inspect the security arrangements and drills for the proposed series.

Ahmad said the delegation had gone home satisfied with the security arrangements but needed final clearance from their government.

"The series if it goes ahead is very important for us because it will at least signal the revival of international cricket in Pakistan where the security situation has improved in the last two years," Ahmad said.

