* Bangladesh to play one ODI and one T20 in late April
* ICC asks Pakistan board to submit security plan
(adds quotes, details)
April 15 Bangladesh have agreed to tour Pakistan
for two matches later this month, the first full internationals
in the country since March 2009 when Sri Lankan cricketers and
officials were attacked by gunmen in Lahore.
Foreign teams have shunned Pakistan since the attack, which
killed six Pakistani policemen, meaning they have had to play
their "home" matches at neutral venues.
Several Sri Lankan players were also wounded in the
incident, which also led to matches at the 2011 World Cup being
taken away from Pakistan.
As part of the short tour, Bangladesh will play one one-day
international on April 29 and one Twenty20 international the
next day in Lahore, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said
in a statement on Sunday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf thanked
the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the government for their
support for the tour.
"Since last year we have been trying our best to convince
international teams to tour Pakistan. This tour by Bangladesh
should eventually help us convince other boards that it is safe
to play in Pakistan," Ashraf told Reuters.
"The situation has gradually improved in Pakistan and we
will provide the best security arrangements for the Bangladesh
team with the cooperation of the government. The tour is of
great importance to us."
The ICC board has asked the PCB to immediately provide a
comprehensive security plan.
The ICC Anti Corruption and Security Unit will then
commission a localised risk assessment to determine if the
officials and staff are appropriately protected by the proposed
security plan.
Last month, cricket's world governing body said it may waive
its requirement for neutral match officials if the proposed
series went ahead.
Under the ICC's standard playing conditions for ODIs, one of
the two on-field umpires and the match referee must be drawn
from countries not taking part in a match.
"The public of Pakistan have been deprived of cricket and we
felt that we needed to support them," BCB president Mustafa
Kamal was quoted as saying in the statement.
"The reception we received when we toured Lahore and Karachi
on our security visit was overwhelming."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair
Himmer)