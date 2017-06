GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Sri Lanka paceman Chanaka Welegedara will miss the rest of the three-match series against Pakistan because of a torn shoulder muscle in his bowling arm.

"His injury requires rest or surgery," team manager Charith Senanayake told reporters after Sri Lanka completed a 209-run victory in the first test on Monday.

Left-armer Welegedera is likely to be replaced by Dilhara Fernando for the second test in Colombo that starts on Saturday.

