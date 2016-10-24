West Indies face a fight for survival against Pakistan's spinners on the final day of the second test after reaching 171 for four in their second innings in Abu Dhabi, still 285 runs short of an improbable victory.

Pakistan, who began the day on 114 for one, declared at lunch on 227 for two after Azhar Ali made 79 and Asad Shafiq was unbeaten on 58. That gave the bowlers five sessions to claim victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

West Indies' hopes lie with Roston Chase (17 not out) and Jermaine Blackwood (41 not out), who put on an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 47. The same batsman were together at the start of the final day of the second test against India in Jamaica in August, which West Indies went on to draw.

Repeating that feat against Pakistan's Yasir Shah will require great application on Tuesday. The leg spinner claimed a wicket with only his third ball which Leon Johnson (9) dragged on to his stumps.

Yasir also had the dangerous Marlon Samuels caught and bowled for 23 after Darren Bravo (13) and Kraigg Brathwaite, lbw to Mohammad Nawaz for a defiant 67, had attempted to provide the base for West Indies to chase down their 456-run victory target.

The third test will be played in Sharjah from Oct. 30.

