KARACHI Nov 12 Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore will not seek an extension to his two-year contract when it expires in February, the Australian has told the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that Whatmore, who took charge of the team in March 2012, has informed them he cannot continue due to personal and family reasons.

"Earlier this month Mr. Whatmore informed the PCB that he would not be seeking a renewal of his contract due to his personal and family reasons," the PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB acknowledges the fact that Mr. Whatmore enjoys the respect of the Pakistan Cricket Team and management for his commitment and services to the development of the game in the country."

Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to a shock win in the 1996 World Cup and has also coached Bangladesh, has come under fire this year since Pakistan were whitewashed in a test series in South Africa.

Pakistan also had a poor Champions Trophy and lost a one-day international and a test match to Zimbabwe before being outclassed in the recent one-day series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar have campaigned for the appointment as coach of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq or Australia batsman Justin Langer.

"The board should bring in either Inzamam or if they want a foreigner Justin Langer because both of capable of doing a better job with the team than Whatmore," Yousuf said.

Whatmore is Pakistan's fourth foreign coach after Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer and Geoff Lawson. (Editing by Ed Osmond)