Leg spinner Yasir Shah took six wickets to bowl out West indies for 322 as Pakistan won the second test by 133 runs in Abu Dhabi and secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Yasir, who had taken two wickets in West Indies' overnight 171 for four, bowled almost unchanged from the start of the final day to claim four more victims in figures of six for 124, his eighth five-wicket haul and second 10-wicket haul in 18 tests.

West Indies had banked on not out batsmen Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood putting up firm resistance but Yasir accounted for both - Blackwood for 95 - plus Jason Holder to remove any chance of a shock result.

Shai Hope and Devendra Bishoo put on 45 for the eighth wicket before Yasir and Zulfiqar Bahar polished off the final three wickets in four overs.

The third test in Sharjah begins on Oct. 30.

