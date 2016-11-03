Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide West Indies to a first test victory in 14 matches as the Caribbean side beat Pakistan by five wickets on the final morning of the third test in Sharjah on Thursday.

Opener Brathwaite, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 142 in the first innings, and Dowrich each scored 60 in adding 87 for the unbroken sixth wicket after West Indies had been reduced to 67 for five chasing 153 for victory.

The victory ended a 13-match streak without a victory (10 losses and three draws) for West Indies, stretching back to May last year when they beat England at home. Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed figures of 3-40 in the second innings while paceman Wahab Riaz, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the first, added two more to his tally.

