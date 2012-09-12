COLOMBO, Sept 12 Pakistan captain Mohammad
Hafeez expects Shahid Afridi to recover from injury in time to
play a decisive role in his country's attempt to win another ICC
World Twenty20.
Afridi is hoping to overcome a thumb injury before the
tournament, which runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 7 in Sri Lanka.
"Shahid Afridi is a big match winner for us and hopefully he
will deliver for us once more," Hafeez told reporters on
Wednesday.
Pakistan open their Group D campaign on Sept. 23, when they
meet New Zealand at Pallekele. The third team in their group is
Bangladesh.
Hafeez believes Pakistan are well placed to repeat their
2009 World Twenty20 success, particularly because his players
are familiar with the Sri Lankan pitches and conditions.
"Pallekele will suit us because the ball does a lot there,"
he said. "The seamers will benefit and we should do well.
"We have a good bowling unit with Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat,
Mohammad Sami and Sohail Tanvir, who is difficult to deal with
with his unusual action.
"The reason the Pakistan Cricket Board allowed everybody to
go to Sri Lanka and play in the SLPL (Sri Lanka Premier League)
was to get used to the conditions, especially in Pallekele and
Colombo."
Hafeez said the appointment of Javed Miandad as Pakistan's
batting coach would give them a major boost.
"Javed will share with us some valuable inputs and it's a
good thing," Hafeez said. "Whatever he tells us, we look forward
to it."
Meanwhile, Mahendera Singh Dhoni, the India captain, has
welcomed the return to action of Yuvraj Singh after his
treatment for a malignant lung tumour.
"He is a champion player, a match winner and he also helps
me get the kind of balance in the side especially in a T20
format," Dhoni said.
Yuvraj played in India's one-run defeat to New Zealand in a
T20 international in Chennai on Tuesday.
Dhoni added: "We don't really play with the fifth bowler and
we don't have a genuine all-rounder, so part-timers like Yuvraj,
(Virat) Kohli, (Suresh) Raina and Rohit (Sharma) are very useful
in T20 cricket."
India begin their World Twenty20 campaign on Sept. 19, when
they take on Afghanistan in Colombo in a Group A match.
(Editing by Stephen Wood)