KARACHI Oct 26 Senior batsman Younis Khan is hoping he can feature in the World Cup for Pakistan following his twin centuries against Australia in the first test in Dubai that ended in a big win on Sunday.

"After scoring these hundreds against Australia it has rekindled hope in me that I can play in the World Cup because that is what I want to do," he told Geo Super sports channel.

The hosts beat Australia by 221 runs in the first test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Younis, 36, was dropped from the one-day series against Australia last month which left him frustrated and angry and prompted him to lash out at the selectors and the Pakistan cricket board for not showing respect to senior players.

He was left out after only playing for his country in one ODI, against Sri Lanka in August, in nearly 18 months.

His frustration arose because he opted to return home after the first ODI against Sri Lanka due to the death of his nephew.

"When I went to join the team in Dubai for the test series I said to myself the past is past and now I have to just focus on doing well and proving myself again," Younis said.

"It happened for me and I am happy that we also won the test. But my feeling is that the selectors need to not consider age or position while selecting players for any form of the game," he added.

"Youth is good for any team but age should not be a bar. No matter what age a player is if he is fit and can deliver then he should be considered for the World Cup.

"The selectors need to see which players can deliver in the World Cup for the team and country," he said.

Australia and New Zealand will host the World Cup from Feb. 14-March 29 next year

Younis, who has played 254 one-day internationals and 92 tests, said he was keen to play in the World Cup if the selectors considered him for the event.

"I know I can deliver because if anything these centuries have only spurred me on to do more and I know there is still much more to achieve with four more tests to follow before the World Cup," he said.

Pakistan play Australia in the second test in Abu Dhabi from Oct. 30 followed by a three-test series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

The former captain became Pakistan's leading century maker in tests in Dubai with 26 hundreds. His test batting average stands at 52.47 but in ODIs he has averaged 31.75. (Editing by Ken Ferris)