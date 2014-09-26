KARACHI, Sept 26 Former Pakistan captain and senior batsman Younus Khan has offered to step aside from the test squad after being axed for next month's one-day series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Younus, 36, was recalled to the 50-over side for the August ODI series in Sri Lanka and played in the first game before returning home due to the death of his nephew.

"I played just one match and returned home due to the death of my nephew. So on what basis the selectors have dropped me or say I am not fit for this format?" Younus told reporters.

Younus, who has played 91 tests and 254 One Day Internationals, said he was ready to vacate his place in the test side as well if the selectors were serious about rebuilding the side.

"But what happens if they are not able to do this? Then will they be sacked?" he asked.

Chief selector Moin Khan had earlier said Pakistan were looking at fresh talents ahead of next year's World Cup but Younus would be considered for the test matches against Australia.

"I have always played with respect and pride for Pakistan. But I don't like the way they have treated a senior player. If they had called me and told me that they wanted me only for the tests I would have agreed," Younus said.

"If they had told me play one match and retire I would have done that."

Younus said he still wanted to play in the World Cup as he was fit and in form.

Younus said greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Javed Miandad were also treated badly and shunned out forcibly.

"What hurts me is that Moin himself was a victim of this culture." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)