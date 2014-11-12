Nov 13 New Zealand's final three batsmen will be doing all they can to frustrate Pakistan and push as deep as they can into the final day of the first test before they take what they have learned into the remaining two games, according to legspinner Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand are 174 for eight, chasing 480 for victory and have no chance of saving or winning the game in Abu Dhabi as it enters the final day.

"Obviously we are disappointed. There is still a little way to go in this test match and we can try to make as much amends as we can," said Sodhi, who will resume later on Thursday with fellow spinner Mark Craig.

"We can't push forward to get into a position to win the match but prolonging it is our goal now and then we can reflect at the end of the test match."

Sodhi and Craig are both on 27 with only last man Trent Boult to come and while all have scored test match half centuries it is highly unlikely the game will go beyond lunch on Thursday.

While opener Tom Latham scored his maiden test century in the first innings, New Zealand have failed to adjust to the slow wickets in the United Arab Emirates and the 22-year-old Sodhi said valuable lessons had been taken from the game.

"Completely foreign conditions for us," Sodhi said.

"The Pakistanis played really well. They didn't lose wickets to our seam bowlers who are world class swing bowlers. I think they did really well to get through those phases.

"With the bat, I guess we didn't apply ourselves for long enough and that is a lesson we have to take into the next two tests."

Pakistan have dominated the game from the toss and their expected victory would be their fourth successive test win on grounds in the UAE this year.

The second test starts in Dubai on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Toby Davis)