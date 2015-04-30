April 30 International cricket will return to Pakistan next month after Zimbabwe agreed to tour the country for a short limited-overs series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Zimbabwe will play two Twenty20 Internationals and three one-dayers in Pakistan who have not hosted international cricket since the 2009 attack by gunmen on the visiting Sri Lankan cricketers.

"I am grateful to my counterpart in Cricket Zimbabwe, Wilson Manase, for acceding to our request of sending a full side on a tour to Pakistan," PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said in a statement.

A Cricket Zimbabwe security team will reach Pakistan to assess the arrangements at Lahore which will host all five matches. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)