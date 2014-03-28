March 28 Jettisoned England batsman Kevin Pietersen has added another payday to his diary with the announcement he will play in the Caribbean Premier League in July and August after his commitments in India.

Pietersen, literally available to the highest bidder after being shunned by England, was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils in last month's Indian Premier League (IPL) draft for 90 million rupees ($1.49 million).

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) said in a statement on Friday that the South African-born former England captain would be a star attraction for franchises when their draft takes place in Jamaica on April 3.

It added that Pietersen had activated a secondment agreement in his contract with English county cricket team Surrey to ensure he was available.

The Caribbean tournament takes place in July and August, with the IPL running between April and June.

Pietersen said he was delighted to be involved: "As soon as I was approached, I knew it was something I wanted to take part in," he said.

"I have fantastic memories of playing T20 cricket in the Caribbean - especially when we won the 2010 ICC World T20 tournament - so I can't wait to play in front of the magnificent Caribbean fans who create a truly unique and thrilling atmosphere."

CPL Chief executive Damien O'Donohoe said the 33-year-old right-hander's involvement was a statement of intent for his series and "demonstrates just how far we have come in a short period of time

"He's a born entertainer so the fans will love watching him play, and our younger players will get the opportunity to learn from his vast experience."

Pietersen was released from his ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) contract in February in the aftermath of a 5-0 test whitewash by Australia.

($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)