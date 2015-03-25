LONDON, March 25 Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has joined county side Surrey for the forthcoming season, the club said on Wednesday.

Pietersen, bidding to return to the international scene after being sacked last year, will be available for all forms of cricket, starting with Surrey's opening county championship fixture on April 19.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back at Surrey. It's a club very close to my heart and Alec Stewart, Graham Ford and everyone at the club has been exceptionally supportive," Pietersen said on Surrey's website (www.kiaoval.com)

"There is a fantastic group of lads here and hopefully we can deliver what the great Surrey fans want to see -- lots of runs and comprehensive victories."

Surrey's director of cricket Stewart said the move would be mutually benefiecial.

"A Kevin Pietersen with ambitions to play for England and a real determination to score big runs for Surrey will be a huge asset to us," he said. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)