Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's international career after he said on Thursday he will retire from test cricket after this week's third match against South Africa.

* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania

In tests:

* Matches: 167 (won 48 out of 77 tests as captain)

* Debut: Against Sri Lanka at Perth on December 8, 1995

* Total runs: 13366

* Second highest scorer in the world behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15562)

* Centuries: 41

* Third highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (44).

* Double centuries: 6

* Batting average: 52.21

* Highest score: 257

* Wickets: 5

* Catches: 196

In ODIs:

* Matches: 375 (won 165 of 230 as captain)

* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on February 15, 1995

* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704

* Second highest scorer behind India's Tendulkar (18426)

* Centuries: 30

* Second highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (49)

* Batting average: 42.03

* Highest score: 164

* Wickets: 3

* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007

* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories.

