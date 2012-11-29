Nov 29 A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's international career after he said on Thursday he will retire from test cricket after this week's third match against South Africa.
* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania
In tests:
* Matches: 167 (won 48 out of 77 tests as captain)
* Debut: Against Sri Lanka at Perth on Dec. 8, 1995
* Total runs: 13366
* Second highest scorer in the world behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15562)
* Centuries: 41
* Third highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (44).
* Double centuries: 6
* Batting average: 52.21
* Highest score: 257
* Wickets: 5
* Catches: 196
In ODIs:
* Matches: 375 (won 165 of 230 as captain)
* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on Feb. 15, 1995
* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704
* Second highest scorer behind India's Tendulkar (18426)
* Centuries: 30
* Second highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (49)
* Batting average: 42.03
* Highest score: 164
* Wickets: 3
* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007
* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)