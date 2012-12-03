South Africa's Robin Peterson (3rd R), captain Graeme Smith (2nd R) and Hashim Amla (R) congratulate Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third test cricket match December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's international career after his final innings in the third test match against South Africa on Monday.

* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania

In tests:

* Matches: 168 (won 48 out of 77 tests as captain)

* Debut: Against Sri Lanka at Perth on December 8, 1995

* Total runs: 13378

* Second highest scorer in the world behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15562)

* Centuries: 41

* Third highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (44).

* Double centuries: 6

* Batting average: 51.85

* Highest score: 257

* Wickets: 5

* Catches: 196

In ODIs:

* Matches: 375 (won 165 of 230 as captain)

* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on February 15, 1995

* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704

* Second highest scorer behind India's Tendulkar (18426)

* Centuries: 30

* Second highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (49)

* Batting average: 42.03

* Highest score: 164

* Wickets: 3

* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007

* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories.

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)