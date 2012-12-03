Amla's classy ton helps South Africa see off Sri Lanka
A dominant South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their opening Champions Trophy Group B game at The Oval on Saturday, helped by Hashim Amla's classy century.
A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's international career after his final innings in the third test match against South Africa on Monday.
* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania
In tests:
* Matches: 168 (won 48 out of 77 tests as captain)
* Debut: Against Sri Lanka at Perth on December 8, 1995
* Total runs: 13378
* Second highest scorer in the world behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15562)
* Centuries: 41
* Third highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (44).
* Double centuries: 6
* Batting average: 51.85
* Highest score: 257
* Wickets: 5
* Catches: 196
In ODIs:
* Matches: 375 (won 165 of 230 as captain)
* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on February 15, 1995
* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704
* Second highest scorer behind India's Tendulkar (18426)
* Centuries: 30
* Second highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (49)
* Batting average: 42.03
* Highest score: 164
* Wickets: 3
* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007
* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PARIS Home advantage played fully as Caroline Garcia rode the Mexican waves on Court One, breaking the resilience of Taiwan's Hsoeh Su-Wei to join Kristina Mladenovic and Alize Cornet in the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.