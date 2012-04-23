Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
April 23 Top 10 test run-scorers of all-time after Australian Ricky Ponting moved into second place in the third test against West Indies in Dominica on Monday.
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989- 15,470 runs
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995- 13,289
Rahul Dravid (India) 1996-2012 13,288
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995- 12,379
Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953
Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174
Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997- 10,440
Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994- 9,918
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.