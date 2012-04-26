April 26 Top 10 test run-scorers of all-time after West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul became the 10th player to reach 10,000 runs in the third test against Australia in Dominica on Thursday. Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989- 15,470 runs Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995- 13,346 Rahul Dravid (India) 1996-2012 13,288 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995- 12,379 Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953 Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174 Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997- 10,440 Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994- 10,055 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters