LONDON, Jan 2 Leading run-scorers in test
cricket after South Africa's Jacques Kallis became the fourth
player to pass 13,000 in the first test against New Zealand in
Cape Town on Wednesday.
Player Matches Runs HS Ave 100 50
SR Tendulkar (India) 194 15,645 248* 54.32 51 66
RT Ponting (Aus) 168 13,378 257 51.85 41 62
R Dravid (India) 164 13,288 270 52.31 36 63
JH Kallis (SA) 159 13,040 224 56.94 44 57
BC Lara (WI) 131 11,953 400* 52.88 34 48
AR Border (Aus) 156 11,174 205 50.56 27 63
SR Waugh (Aus) 168 10,927 200 51.06 32 50
S Chanderpaul (WI) 146 10,696 203* 51.67 27 61
DPM Jayawardene (SL) 137 10,674 374 49.41 31 43
SM Gavaskar (India) 125 10,122 236* 51.12 34 45
(Editing by Ed Osmond)