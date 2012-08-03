Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
LEEDS, England Aug 3 England were 48 for no loss when bad light and rain stopped play early on day two of the second test at Headingley on Friday. South Africa were earlier all out for 419.
Scores
England 48-0 (Cook 20 not out, Strauss 19 not out)
South Africa 419 (Petersen 182, Smith 52, Duminy 48 not out; Broad 3-96)
England 48-0 (Cook 20*, Strauss 19*) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.