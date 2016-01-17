South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (C) is congratulated by teammates after he bowled out England's Stuart Broad during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during the third cricket test match against England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Unceremoniously dethroned as the world's top-ranked test team, an embarrassed South Africa are in a race against time to find answers to their steady decline before they begin the final test against England on Friday.

After allowing England to run amok with the bat in the second test, South Africa imploded in the third test as they were skittled for just 83 runs in their second innings -- enabling the visitors to wrap up an unbeatable 2-0 series win inside three days at the Wanderers.

The seven-wicket loss on Saturday also meant India would take over as the world's top-ranked test team even if South Africa win in Pretoria.

But for even the most ardent Proteas supporter, it is clear this is not the world’s best test team any more -- and perhaps not even in the top three.

While their bowling unit, even without the injured pair of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, has found a way to be competitive, their batting frailties show no sign of abating.

“Our form of late has been pretty poor and it’ll take something special to turn it around,” captain AB de Villiers grimly told reporters on Saturday.

"It’s important for us to keep fighting and find that type of cricket that we’re looking to play. But we’re a little bit off-beat at the moment, that’s for sure."

In their previous 13 completed test innings since the start of the tour of Bangladesh in July last year, the side has amassed more than 300 just twice.

In fact, they have failed to reach 200 in eight of those innings and recorded their two lowest scores since readmission to international cricket in 1991 -- 79 in India in November and 83 against England on Saturday.

While South Africa have come across some seriously bowler-friendly wickets during that period, it is also clear that their rivals have been able to expose their lack of application and skill.

“I think the talent is there ... it’s just a matter of finding a bit of consistency and applying more pressure more often,” De Villiers assures.

"This is the team we have and this is the team I believe in. It’s now up to the 11 that get picked at SuperSport Park to turn things around and find something special."

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)