Dec 21 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has had his appeal against a ball-tampering conviction dismissed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but he will be free to play in the first test against Sri Lanka starting on Boxing Day.

Du Plessis was found guilty by match referee Andy Pycroft of changing the condition of the ball after appearing to use saliva tainted by a mint in his mouth during the second test against Australia in Hobart last month. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)