CAPE TOWN Feb 27 Fast bowler Kyle Abbott, who took nine wickets on his test debut last week, has been added to South Africa's squad for the one-day international series against Pakistan.

"Morne Morkel's recovery from his hamstring injury is still a work in progress and we consider it prudent to provide extra depth to our fast bowling resources," selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a Cricket South Africa statement on Wednesday.

Morkel's injury also provided Abbott with an initial test squad call-up and when Jacques Kallis withdrew on the first morning, he was trust into the team.

Abbott's seven for 29 in the first innings was the second best return on debut by a South African and he helped bowl his side to an innings win over Pakistan to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

The 25-year-old was already in the squad for two T20 internationals on Friday and Sunday. The five-match ODI series starts on March 10.